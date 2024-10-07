Spotlight: Spirit Halloween brings chills, thrills to Patton Creek

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Spirit Halloween offers animatronics and other home decor, costumes and collectibles for fans of the spooky holiday season.

As summer’s heat gives way to autumn’s breeze, Spirit Halloween in the Patton Creek shopping center is brewing up excitement for Halloween.

The seasonal retailer opened for the holiday season on Aug. 1 and will remain open until November.

“Our store has been opening earlier every year,” employee Emma Driggers said. “I love how enthusiastic people are about Halloween.”

As customers begin scouting out their costumes, Driggers expressed her excitement about the resurgence of Beetlejuice-themed costumes.

“I would like to see more people dress up as Beetlejuice characters this year to celebrate the release of the new Beetlejuice movie,” she said.

While Spirit Halloween is commonly known for its array of costume choices, the store also is stocked with indoor and outdoor decorations, licensed merchandise and collectibles.

Among the array of products, the store boasts larger-than-life horror movie animatronics. On a recent visit, one particularly brave young visitor approached the “Art the Clown” animatronic from “Terrifier,” boldly waving as the clown cackled.

While some may be wary of October’s frights, the retailer has curated an environment for both horror fanatics and family fun-seekers. The children’s section includes many popular, less-scary characters, like the Minions from “Despicable Me.”

Spirit Halloween is located at 4371 Creekside Ave., Suite 121, and can be reached at 855-704-2669 or stores.spirithalloween.com/al/hoover.