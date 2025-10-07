Spotlight: Master Justin and Jessica Scarsella build a community through Tae Kwon Do

× Expand Photo courtesy of Master Scarcella’s World Class Tae Kwon Do. Justin Scarsella owns and operates Master Scarcella’s World Class Tae Kwon Do with locations in Inverness on U.S. 280 and in Hoover.

World Class Tae Kwon Do just marked its 21st anniversary in Birmingham, a milestone for the school founded by Master Justin Scarsella in 2004. Since then, more than 1,000 students have earned their Black Belt at the Inverness and Hoover locations, where more than 650 students currently train.

Jessica Scarsella says her husband began Tae Kwon Do at age 12 after his mother enrolled him to build confidence. “Not only did those things happen, but he made it his life's mission to pass on the values and lessons he learned in Tae Kwon Do to his students,” she said.

Jessica began as an adult student and soon became integral to the family business. “The reason I started Tae Kwon Do was not just to spend time with my husband but also the fitness, self-defense and community that Tae Kwon Do instills for adults,” she said. Today she oversees staff development, special events and operations.

Classes begin for students as young as 4 or 5. On average, it takes three years to earn a Black Belt, with many advancing to higher degrees. “Our teaching style uses positive reinforcement and step-by-step directions, so this helps build confidence and focus for many students,” Jessica said.

World Class Tae Kwon Do offers a free introductory lesson to new students. For more, visit AlabamaTKD.com.