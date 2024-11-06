Spotlight: Hoover alum’s business elevates golf fashion

× Expand Photo courtesy of bluecaddie. Bryant Smith, a 2014 graduate of Hoover High School, wearing a hat from his start-up golf apparel company, bluecaddie.

Bryant Smith, a Hoover native and 2014 Hoover High School graduate, has launched bluecaddie, a golf apparel brand dedicated to combining style, comfort and performance for golfers of all levels.

Based in Irondale, Smith officially started his business on July 29, 2023, with a focus on high-quality, breathable hats designed for golfers who want a modern look and advanced UV protection. The brand strives to cater to both amateur and seasoned golfers, offering products that prioritize comfort and durability without sacrificing style.

“Our brand distinguishes itself with innovative designs and attention to detail,” Smith said. “We offer stylish, comfortable hats that stand the test of time, while also building a community of golf lovers who share a passion for the game.”

bluecaddie has gained attention for its focus on functionality and modern aesthetics. The company plans to expand its product line, adding more hat styles and colors, as well as launching a new line of apparel that includes polos and quarter-zips.

The son of a former University of Alabama quarterback and Crimson Tide gymnast, Smith’s vision is to create a brand that represents excitement, camaraderie and style both on and off the course. “Wearing bluecaddie symbolizes your passion for golf, no matter your handicap,” he said.

Visit bluecaddie.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at

@bluecaddie to learn more about their products and upcoming releases. For inquiries, call bluecaddie at 205-907-7802.