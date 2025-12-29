Spotlight: Guthrie’s Chicken Fingers serves crispy chicken on US 280

× Expand Malia Riggs Guthrie's Golden Fried Chicken Fingers restaurant on US 280 The Guthrie’s chicken finger restaurant at 4629 U.S. 280.

Guthrie’s, the restaurant known for its chicken fingers and sauce, is celebrating its third anniversary on U.S. 280.

The location at 4629 U.S. 280 opened in late 2022 and offers the same simple menu for which Guthrie’s has been known since the first location opened in 1965. The menu includes crispy chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and the original Guthrie’s sauce that has earned a loyal following over the years.

Guthrie’s roots go back to 1965, when Hal Guthrie, an Auburn University alumnus, launched the first location in Haleyville as a drive-in establishment. Nearly 13 years later, in 1978, he introduced chicken fingers — meticulously marinated and golden-fried. Around 1982, spurred by his son Chris, Guthrie re-imagined the business by streamlining the menu to focus solely on chicken fingers and their dipping sauce.

“My personal favorite thing to do is to take a piece of the Texas toast and put a chicken finger in it and make a little sandwich with the sauce, too,” said Brandi Greenwood, general manager for the U.S. 280 location, said. “But come see us. We love our regulars, but we’d love to see some new faces as well.”

Located in a high-traffic area, this Guthrie’s aims to serve families, commuters, late-night goers, and anyone looking for a quick and satisfying bite. To find out more, go online to guthrieschicken.com.