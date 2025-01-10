Spotlight: Abacus Technologies celebrates 25 years of IT excellence

× Expand Photo courtesy of Abacus Technologies. Some of the team members from Abacus Technologies are, from left: Jonathan Perz, senior security analyst; Chip Neal, vice president of sales; Jeremy Shank, data solutions architect; Kathryn Westbrook, billing and operations specialist; Julia Schwarz, marketing coordinator; Lee Kennedy, vice president of operations; and Brian Jackson, CEO.

For 25 years, Abacus Technologies, LLC, located at 1121 Riverchase Office Road, has provided IT solutions to businesses across the Birmingham metro area and beyond.

The firm specializes in business intelligence, managed services, and cybersecurity, offering tailored services aimed at helping businesses operate more efficiently and adapt to changing technological demands.

Abacus Technologies addresses a wide range of IT needs, including network and telecom infrastructure, software management, information security, backup solutions and disaster recovery planning. The company focuses on creating systems that allow businesses to prioritize their core functions without worrying about technical disruptions.

“We do this by assessing and recommending a plan that will enable you to focus on what you do best — work on and not in your business,” said Chip Neal, the vice president of sales for Abacus Technologies.

Over its quarter century of operation, Abacus Technologies has worked with businesses to create IT strategies that adapt to an increasingly complex and fast-paced technological landscape. The firm’s emphasis on proactive security and scalable solutions has made it a trusted resource for clients of all sizes.

With cyber threats on the rise and IT requirements growing more intricate, Abacus Technologies continues to support its clients by staying ahead of industry challenges. The company remains focused on forging strong partnerships, addressing specific client needs and enabling businesses to gain a competitive edge.

For more details about Abacus Technologies and its services, call 844-443-5900 or visit their website at abacustechnologies.com.