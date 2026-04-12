Speir to replace Nolan as Regions head of investor relations

× Expand Photos courtesy of Regions Financial Corp. Dana Nolan, the head of investor relations for Regions Financial Corp., in March 2026 announced she has decided to retire in April following a 37-year career with the company. Following Nolan’s retirement, Regions Bank veteran Tom Speir will serve as head of investor relations.

Dana Nolan, the head of investor relations for Regions Financial Corp., in March announced she has decided to retire in April following a 37-year career with the company.

Following Nolan’s retirement, Regions Bank veteran Tom Speir will serve as head of investor relations. Nolan has led investor relations for Regions since 2016. She previously served as associate director of investor relations beginning in 2010 following leadership roles in the company’s treasury division. Her investor relations experience spans a period marked by significant change in the banking industry.

Speir brings more than two decades of financial experience to the position. He currently leads the company’s strategy and corporate development group, responsibilities he will retain in his new role. After joining Regions in 2009, he served in various leadership roles in corporate treasury, including assistant treasurer and head of balance sheet management. He was appointed to lead the strategy and corporate development team in 2022.

Prior to joining Regions, he served in Wachovia Bank’s treasury organization as securitized products portfolio manager. Speir holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with a finance concentration from North Carolina State University. As head of investor relations, Speir will oversee all institutional, retail and fixed-income investor relations activities, including investor strategy and outreach, competitive and strategic analysis, and credit rating agency relationship management.

Additionally, as part of Anil Chadha’s transition to Regions chief financial officer, Karin Allen has been promoted as chief accounting officer. and James Eastman has been named controller. Allen and Eastman, along with Speir, will report to Chadha.