Sparrow Health & Performance relocates to larger Hoover clinic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sparrow Health & Performance

Sparrow Health & Performance has relocated to a new 7,000-square-foot facility at 611 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 214 in The Village at Lee Branch off U.S. 280.

The clinic, previously located on Greystone Commercial Boulevard, marked the move with an open house on Feb. 9.

Sparrow combines traditional medical care with functional and regenerative therapies aimed at identifying underlying causes of illness and supporting long-term wellness. Services at the new location include primary care, functional lab testing, gut microbiome analysis and individualized treatment plans, along with therapies such as hyperbaric oxygen treatment, infrared sauna, halotherapy and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy.

The clinic was founded following a personal health journey experienced by Will Siskey, who was diagnosed as a teenager with alopecia that progressed to full-body hair loss. After limited success with traditional treatments, Siskey and his family pursued alternative approaches, including dietary and lifestyle changes and regenerative therapies, which led to significant recovery.

That experience helped shape the clinic’s approach, which emphasizes whole-body care and natural-first treatment options. Siskey’s mother, Rebecca Rogers, serves as the clinic’s CEO and director.

Sparrow aims to provide a range of services under one roof while continuing to expand its offerings in the field of wellness and regenerative medicine.