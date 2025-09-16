Sparrow Health & Performance expands to U.S. 280 with new Lee Branch clinic

Sparrow Health & Performance, an Alabama-based medical clinic focused on natural-first and regenerative care, is opening a new location at The Village at Lee Branch on U.S. 280.

The 7,000-square-foot facility, expected to open later this year, will expand Sparrow’s reach in the Birmingham market by bringing its integrative approach to one of the city’s busiest corridors. The clinic combines traditional medical expertise with functional and regenerative therapies aimed at addressing the root causes of illness and promoting long-term wellness.

The clinic will anchor a section of The Village at Lee Branch.

The new clinic will offer Sparrow’s full suite of services, including natural-first primary care, functional lab testing, advanced gut microbiome analysis and individualized treatment plans. Other offerings will include IV therapy, ozone and EBO2 therapy, NAD+, PRP, and stem cell treatments. Patients will also have access to NEOGEN plasma skin regeneration, TED hair restoration, natural hormone optimization and European body contouring treatments.

In addition, the facility will feature hyperbaric oxygen therapy, hydrogen treatments, infrared sauna, halotherapy and pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy. These services align with Sparrow’s mission of equipping the body with the tools it needs to heal naturally.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sparrow to The Village at Lee Branch,” said Will Reis, leasing representative at Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “Their integrative approach to healthcare is a perfect fit for the growing number of patients who want personalized, results-driven wellness solutions.”

Sparrow’s leadership emphasized that the U.S. 280 expansion is more than a move into additional space.

“Our upcoming expansion into a state-of-the-art, 7,000+ square foot facility marks an exciting new chapter,” said Will Siskey, chief marketing officer. “This location will allow us to bring many new therapies under one roof, all rooted in our natural-first approach to care. By combining advanced technology with proven, holistic methods, we can serve our existing patients with an even higher standard of care while welcoming new patients who are seeking real solutions that address the root cause of their health challenges.”