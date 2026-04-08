Spain Park graduate opens Baba Details in Hoover

× Expand Submitted Baba Detailing

Rami Kafeena, a 2023 graduate of Spain Park High School, has opened a physical location for his automotive detailing business, Baba Details, in Hoover.

The business is located in Unit 1104 of the Microflex facility at 3890 Douglas Way, behind Vulcan Tire and Automotive. Kafeena has operated Baba Details for the past two to three years as a mobile service and recently expanded into a 1,250-square-foot shop.

Baba Details offers a range of services, including interior and exterior detailing, paint correction, ceramic coating, mold removal and touch-up painting.

Kafeena said a full interior and exterior detailing service averages about $250.

More information is available at babadetails.com or by calling 205-901-2490.