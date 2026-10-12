Southlake Orthopaedics welcomes new physician

× Expand Photo courtesy of Southlake Orthopaedics

Southlake Orthopaedics Sports Medicine and Spine Center, a division of SOA, has welcomed Ryan T. Cordry, D.O., to its team of orthopaedic specialists. Cordry specializes in orthopedic surgery and joint reconstruction, with expertise in conditions of the hip, knee and shoulder, including joint replacement and joint revisions.

Southlake Orthopaedics offers testing, surgery and rehabilitation services, including onsite MRI and physical therapy, at its Hoover and Birmingham-Grandview locations. The practice is located at 4517 Southlake Parkway in Hoover and 3686 Grandview Parkway, Suite 430, in Birmingham.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 205-985-4111.