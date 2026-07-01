Southern Steer Butcher plans first Alabama location in Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Southern Steer Butcher

A Florida-based butcher shop chain is preparing to make its Alabama debut in Hoover.

Southern Steer Butcher plans to open at 3049 John Hawkins Parkway in the Sam's Club Plaza shopping center. The locally owned and operated franchise will be the company's first location in Alabama. No opening date has been announced.

Founded in Clearwater, Florida, in 2013, Southern Steer Butcher specializes in humanely raised, sustainably sourced beef, chicken, pork and seafood. In addition to fresh meats, the store will offer prepared meal options, appetizers, side dishes and cooking classes designed to help customers prepare meals at home.

The company says it was inspired by traditional neighborhood butcher shops, combining personalized service and expert recommendations with a modern retail experience. Southern Steer has become known for its signature marinated products, particularly its steak tips, while emphasizing locally owned stores and community involvement through its charitable Project 52 program.

Southern Steer Butcher currently operates locations across multiple states and expects to have 26 stores in 15 states by the end of 2026. The Hoover location was announced on the company's social media channels in June.

For more information, visit southernsteer.com.