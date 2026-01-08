Southern Energy Credit Union names 4 new vice presidents

× Expand Courtesy of Southern Energy Credit Union Southern Energy Credit Union, Southern Energy Credit Union,

, which has locations in Hoover at 4725 Chace Circle and 6400 Tattersall Park Drive, recently promoted four people.

Chuck Enfinger was promoted from member experience manager to vice president of member service. He has more than 30 years in financial services and holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Troy University.

Rocky Julian was promoted from comptroller to vice president of risk and assurance. He has more than 25 years of experience in financial accounting, internal controls and audit. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a certified public accountant license.

Claire Connolly was promoted from marketing manager to vice president of marketing. She has 20 years of marketing experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and marketing from Auburn University and a certification from the Chief Marketing Officer Institute Executive Development Program.

Preston Holder was promoted from lending manager to vice president of lending. He has more than two decades of experience across both credit unions and banks and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Athens State University.

For more information about Southern Energy Credit Union, visit southernenergycu.org or call 205-823-7403 (Chace Lake) or 205-547-9400 (Tattersall Park).