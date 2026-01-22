Southern Energy Credit Union donates $90,000 to six nonprofits

× Expand Photo courtesy of Southern Energy Credit Union Soutnern Energy Credit Union recently made $15,000 donations to five charities in the Birmingham area and one in Atlanta.

Southern Energy Credit Union, which has locations in Hoover at 4725 Chace Circle and 6400 Tattersall Park Drive, recently delivered $15,000 donations to six charitable organizations, for a total of $90,000 in donations.

The recipient organizations included the Children’s Policy Council of Shelby County, Christ Health Center, Family Connection, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham, United Ability and Ronald McDonald House of Atlanta.

Organizations interested in applying for consideration for future giving can find more information and apply online at southernenergycu.org/our-foundation.