Hoover Sun contributor Solomon Crenshaw Jr. wins sports writer awards for 2024 work

× Expand Photo courtesy of Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Hoover Sun contributor Solomon Crenshaw Jr. displays awards he won from the Alabama Sports Writers Association for work in done in 2024.

Hoover Sun contributor Solomon Crenshaw Jr. recently received a first-place award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association for best general sports story writing without a deadline in 2024.

The award was for a May 2024 story he wrote for the Hoover Sun about four orphans from Uganda who were adopted by metro area families. All four of the young men excel in track and field, including a set of twins who lived in Hoover.

The story also won first place in the feature story category of the Alabama Media Professionals’ communications contest.

Crenshaw, a Hoover resident, also received a second-place ASWA prize in the best baseball story without a deadline category for a June 2024 story he wrote about the Birmingham-Southern College baseball team savoring its final bus ride, returning to the campus that closed days before.