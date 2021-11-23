Smiths hope to be spark in Bluff Park with The Electric

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Laura and Ben Smith opened The Electric sandwich shop and bar in the Bluff Park Village shopping center in September. They said they want to maintain a family atmosphere. The outdoor patio has a game area with jumbo-sized Connect Four and Jenga.

Laura and Ben Smith have a combined 35 years in the restaurant and bar business, but now they have a place that’s all their own.

This fall, the Bluff Park couple opened their own sandwich shop and bar called The Electric in the newly remodeled Bluff Park Village shopping center, giving them a chance to share their expertise with their own neighborhood.

When they moved to Bluff Park from Birmingham’s Southside community about six years ago, they fell in love with the community.

“All the houses have yards, and they’re all kind of from different eras, and everybody kind of has their own vibe going on,” Ben Smith said. “It wasn’t like a cookie-cutter feel.”

However, he was surprised there weren’t more small pockets of businesses in Bluff Park like you see in some other communities, he said.

“We definitely identified an opportunity potentially for some sort of neighborhood restaurant — a place to grab a beer and eat a sandwich,” Ben said.

Mr P.’s Deli and Tip Top Grill have been successful, Laura said, but as far as the Smiths know, they’re the only restaurant in Bluff Park that offers alcoholic beverages.

They sell bottled and canned beer and wine (no draft beer) but have a full bar and cocktail menu, Ben said. That said, they also want to maintain a family atmosphere, they said. The outdoor patio has a game area with jumbo-sized Connect Four and Jenga.

The food menu consists mostly of sandwiches, including ham, turkey, chicken and vegan, but they’re not just run-of-the-mill sandwiches, Ben said. “They all have some thought behind them.”

The “TG,” named after Ben’s father and modeled after a sandwich he made, has pepperoni, ham, garlic mayonnaise and a vinegar-based slaw on a potato roll. The vegan sandwich includes carnita-style mushrooms, mustard and corn marinated in orange juice, a little hot sauce, vegenaise, avocado, pickled onions and sweet peppers on sourdough bread. “It’s a hearty sandwich,” Ben said.

They have buffalo hummus and beer cheese dip as appetizers, and Laura’s chili, which has been popular, can be served in a bowl, a cup or as a side. There also are a couple of salad options.

For dessert, they offer cereal bars that are similar to “overblown Rice Krispy treats,” only with different kinds of cereal. For Halloween, they used Franken Berry and Boo Berry treats. Another recent offering featured a mix of Apple Jacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Frosted Flakes.

“They don’t lack on sugar,” Ben said as he laughed.

The Electric

WHERE: 2146 Tyler Road, Suite 212, Bluff Park Village

CALL: 205-407-4601

WEB: The Electric on Facebook

Ben started in the restaurant business at age 15, working at an Italian restaurant called Papa’s Place in Mobile. He worked at about five other places in Mobile and Baldwin County, including Cock of the Walk and After Hours, before moving to Birmingham to get in on the bustling restaurant scene.

He trained at Highland’s Bar and Grill briefly and then worked about four years at Chez Fonfon, bartending and serving. He then worked as a bartender at the Black Market Bar + Grill and helped open El Barrio in 2011 as bar manager. In 2013, he was an active partner in opening and running Paramount Bar. He’s still an owner in Paramount, but his day-to-day focus is now at The Electric.

Laura, who grew up in Homewood, has been in the service industry for about 11 years, working as a server, bartender and manager. She has worked stints at places such as the Fox and Hound in the Colonnade, Dram Whiskey Bar in Mountain Brook, Black Market + Bar, Slice Pizza & Brew and, most recently, was the office manager and catering director for Brick & Tin.

As the pandemic hit, she took a break from the restaurant business to help manage their kids, who were in and out of school with virtual work.

The Smiths initially secured financing for The Electric in December 2019 and planned to open in the summer of 2020 until COVID-19 hit, putting their plans on hold. They finally opened their doors on Sept. 9 of this year and have been pleased with the community response.

“To put time and energy into a place you love and then feel that given back to you is pretty great,” Laura said.