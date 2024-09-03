Sips & Bites Spotlight: SweetFrog offers more than 100 base yogurt flavors

× Expand Photo by Tim Stephens. SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt is in The Village at Lee Branch.

SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt is located in The Village at Lee Branch along U.S. 280. The chain was founded on the East Coast in 2009 and has spread across the United States, with the Birmingham location marking one of over 300 SweetFrog franchises.

SweetFrog features a classic frozen yogurt bar that offers more than 100 base flavors, from basic vanilla to pomegranate raspberry sorbet. No sugar added, nonfat, and dairy-free yogurt is available upon request. The topping offerings number in the dozens and range from fresh fruit to candy to nuts and cereals.

The store also provides catering services, hosts birthday parties and offers a loyalty program that rewards customers with free yogurt throughout the year. Program members receive one store point for every dollar spent and can redeem 75 points for a yogurt.

SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt is at 250 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 400, and is open every day of the week from noon to 9 p.m. Purchases can be made in person or online at sweetfrog.com. Customers can order SweetFrog’s frozen yogurt for pickup or delivery.