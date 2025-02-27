SIPS & BITES: Get to know Emanuel Hernandez of El Mas Sabroso

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Emanuel Hernandez owns and runs the El Mas Sabroso food truck at the Home Depot parking lot at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama.

Emanuel Hernandez owns and runs the El Mas Sabroso food truck at the Home Depot parking lot at the Riverchase Galleria.

Q: How long have you been running this truck?

A: About three years.

Q: What did you do before opening this?

A: I worked in the restaurant business. I was at the Mountain Brook Country Club for seven years.

Q: What did you do there?

A: Everything — cook, grill, pantry and salads.

Q: What do you offer in your truck?

A: Tacos, quesadillas, burritos and sandwiches.

Q: What’s your best seller?

A: Tacos and burritos.

Q: Do you always set up here?

A: Yes, every single day except Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. Four years before I came here, I was in Pelham.

Q: What made you decide you wanted to move here?

A: More sales. It’s better.

Q: How long have you been cooking professionally?

A: About 15 years.

Q: What do you like about food service?

A: I like making good food. It’s my favorite thing.

Q: What do you like to cook the most?

A: I like making tacos. It’s easy.

Q: What kind of tacos do you make? Are they like street tacos or like what you get at Taco Bell?

A: It’s not like Taco Bell. It’s Mexican tacos. It’s different. My customers are a lot of Mexicans … Americans, too. My meat is more expensive. It’s good meat.

Q: What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A: I go home to rest after working all day.

Q: What’s your favorite music?

A: I like country and Mexican music, too.

Q: Who is your favorite musician?

A: My favorite is probably Alan Jackson.

Q: What do you like to cook at home?

A: Rice, steak — ribeyes.

Q: Where are you from originally?

A: Mexico.