Shelby County Job Fair set for July 20

58 Inc., Shelby County’s economic development corporation, the Alabaster Career Center and The Shelby County Chamber are collaborating on a job fair scheduled for July 20.

The Shelby County Job Fair, is scheduled to be held 2-6 p.m. at Thompson High School (1921 Warrior Parkway) in Alabaster and will provide both job seekers and employers in Shelby County the opportunity to connect.

There is no cost for employers or job seekers to participate in this job fair. Registration for companies is required and is limited to only companies hiring full-time, permanent positions. To register for the job fair, companies can contact either 58 Inc. or The Shelby County Chamber for a link to the registration form.

Job seekers do not need to register for the event. However, they should plan to bring resumes and other material to support their job pursuit. All ages of full-time job seekers are invited to explore the job opportunities with companies in Shelby County.

"Through our ongoing business contact visits in collaboration with the chamber, we’ve had numerous conversations with companies regarding employment challenges," said Melody Whitten, vice president with 58 Inc. "We also had requests from local high schools to assist in connecting graduating seniors with employment opportunities throughout the county, so we determined this was an appropriate effort we should undertake.”

Tara Seaborn, manager of the Alabaster Career Center, said the job market is hot right now, making this the perfect time to build a career. The Career Center can help people create a targeted resume to present to employers, she said.

Kirk Mancer of The Shelby County Chamber said the chamber is working to assist companies throughout the county in hiring a qualified workforce. "It’s a collaborative effort 58 Inc. and the chamber have continued to prioritize," Mancer said. "Partnering on this event with the Career Center is another way we can continue our efforts in connecting Shelby County employers with potential candidates."

Amy Sturdivant, president of 58 Inc. said that as individuals and families face rising prices in costs of living, her group encourages recent high school graduates and experienced workers alike to take advantage of this opportunity to learn about and meet those offering permanent, full-time jobs near home.