Senlek Thai Rice & Noodles recently opened in Riverchase

A new Thai restaurant recently opened in Hoover.

Senlek Thai Rice & Noodles is now operating in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center at 1843 Montgomery Highway, Suite 107, in the former Shono’s Hibachi and Sushi space.

The restaurant is owned by Nop Sac-Uang, marking his first venture as an independent restaurant operator. Sac-Uang previously worked in the Birmingham area restaurant industry, including three years as a server at Saigon Noodle House on U.S. 280 and five years at Ginza Sushi & Korean BBQ on Valleydale Road.

Senlek Thai focuses on Thai street food, with an emphasis on seafood dishes and noodle soups. Sac-Uang prepares many of the restaurant’s sauces, broths and salad dressings himself.