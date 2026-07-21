Second Bloom Counseling opens in Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Second Bloom Counseling

Second Bloom Counseling has opened at 620 Lorna Square, bringing counseling and therapy services to the Hoover community.

The practice, which opened in April, is owned by Jazmine Mann, a licensed marriage and family therapist who has been practicing for nine years. Mann earned her master's degree from the University of Alabama in 2018.

Second Bloom Counseling provides therapy for individuals, couples, families and children, helping clients navigate life transitions, strengthen relationships and address challenges such as anxiety, depression, grief and family conflict.

Mann said her approach emphasizes building a collaborative relationship with clients through culturally sensitive, solution-focused care. She also offers complimentary consultations for prospective clients.

The practice accepts several insurance plans, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, Viva Health, Optum, All Kids, Lucet and Uprise Health. Sliding-scale fees are also available for eligible clients.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Second Bloom Counseling or call 205-632-0512.