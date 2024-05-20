Santos Coffee owner to speak to Hoover Small Business Alliance

× Expand Wendy Padilla-Madden is the owner of Santos Coffee.

Wendy Padilla-Madden, the owner of Santos Coffee, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the Hoover Small Business Alliance networking breakfast in June.

Padilla-Madden is set to talk about how to grow a business from one location into many.

The networking breakfast will be at Aldridge Gardens at 3530 Lorna Road on Wednesday, June 5, from 8 to 9 a.m. The breakfast is free, and no reservation is necessary.

For more information, contact Traci Fox, the founder of the Hoover Small Business Alliance at 205-919-0561.