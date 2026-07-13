Riverchase Senior Living opens new chapter under Cavalier ownership

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The former Truewood by Merrill senior living community in Hoover has been acquired by Cavalier Senior Living and renamed Riverchase Senior Living.

Located at 1851 Data Drive, the 114-bed community includes 90 assisted living apartments and 24 memory care residences. The acquisition expands Cavalier Senior Living's presence in Alabama and the Southeast.

Company officials said existing employees will remain in place while residents benefit from enhanced programming, wellness initiatives and hospitality services.

"This is a thrilling moment for Cavalier," CEO Brad Eisemann said in a statement. "Riverchase Senior Living brings a wonderful community and an outstanding team into the Cavalier family. We're energized to enhance life for residents here with new programs, elevated services and warm, neighborhood-style care that celebrates independence and connection."

Chief Operating Officer Tara Odom said the company plans to strengthen ties with the Hoover community through partnerships with local businesses, healthcare providers, schools, churches and civic organizations.

"We're committed to creating meaningful days for residents through personalized care plans, purposeful activities and partnerships with local organizations that strengthen community ties," Odom said.

Cavalier Senior Living is a veteran-owned company that operates assisted living and memory care communities throughout Alabama and Georgia. The company said it plans to continue investing in resident services while creating employment opportunities and expanding community engagement in Hoover.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit riverchaseseniorliving.com or call 205-982-7000.