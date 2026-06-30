Riverchase Express Clinic opens alongside new Riverchase Pharmacy

× Expand Image courtesy of Riverchase Pharmacy and Clinic

A new walk-in medical clinic has opened alongside an independent pharmacy in Hoover.

Riverchase Express Clinic opened June 1 at 3075 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite G, offering CRNP-led primary care and minute-care services in the same location as Riverchase Pharmacy, whose grand opening is scheduled for July 8 at 10 a.m.

The clinic focuses on personalized, one-on-one care in a low-wait environment and welcomes walk-in and self-pay patients. Services include acute care, chronic disease management, point-of-care testing, minor procedures, dermatology, preventive care and wellness, women's health, occupational health services and telehealth. Same-day appointments are also available.

Riverchase Pharmacy offers prescription fulfillment, medication reviews, prescription transfers and refills, along with free delivery to Hoover residents and businesses. According to the pharmacy, its mission is to provide personalized service and patient-focused care in a community pharmacy setting.

The combined pharmacy and clinic allow patients to be evaluated, receive a prescription if needed and have it filled in the same location.

Riverchase Pharmacy and Riverchase Express Clinic are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit riverchasepharmacy.com or riverchaseexpressclinic.com, or call 205-536-6014 for the pharmacy or 205-536-6019 for the clinic.