Ruby Sunshine to open in Brook Highland Shopping Center

Ruby Sunshine has announced plans to open a second Birmingham location later this year in the Brook Highland Shopping Center in the former IHOP location at 5243 U.S. 280.

The restaurant will offer an all-day brunch menu featuring New Orleans-inspired twists on traditional Southern brunch favorites, including eggs benedict, pancakes and French toast, as well as cocktails.

The latest concept from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, the collective behind the acclaimed New Orleans-based eatery Ruby Slipper Café, Ruby Sunshine in Birmingham is part of a larger expansion across the Southeast region, which includes locations in Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina.

“Since opening our first location in the Homewood neighborhood of Birmingham in August 2019, we’ve felt so welcome and supported by the community especially during the pandemic,” said Peter Gaudreau, CEO of Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group. “Brook Highland is a natural next step for our expansion, and we think the neighborhood captures that sense of New Orleans hospitality that Ruby Sunshine is all about.”

This will be the second location for Ruby Sunshine in the Birmingham area, and the fourth in the state of Alabama, with the other two in downtown Mobile and Orange Beach.

The restaurant aims to offer a vibrant and inviting atmosphere for the whole family, including indoor seating for about 140 guests, in addition to an outdoor covered patio area for up to 36 guests.

In addition to welcoming guests, Ruby Sunshine is excited to offer job opportunities to a local team, or Krewe, of enthusiastic managers, bartenders, servers, bussers, cooks and dish techs. Job openings will be listed on the Ruby Sunshine website soon, the company said.

Ruby Sunshine will be open seven days a week. Their hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday. For information about the restaurant, visit rubysunshine.com or facebook.com/RubySunshineBrookHighland.