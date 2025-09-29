Restaurant spotlight: Jefferson’s serves up flavor and community in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Lauren Grisham, the owner of Jefferson's in Hoover, has tried to create a family atmosphere at her restaurant in the Southlake community.

Jefferson’s in Hoover wants to be known not just for its menu, but for a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.

With a laid-back vibe and signature slogan of “peace, love and hot wings,” the restaurant has tried to build a reputation as a place where families, friends and sports fans gather around the table.

The Hoover location at 4524 Southlake Pkwy offers a casual setting designed to make everyone feel at home — whether stopping in for a quick lunch, catching a game on Saturdays or just enjoying a night out with the family. Jefferson’s seeks to have something for everyone to enjoy — even fresh oysters on the half shell.

“People go where moms want to go, and now that I’m a single mom to a 2-year-old, I definitely like to make sure we have a great glass of wine or a cocktail for mom, great beer and a game on for dad and that family atmosphere for the kids, too," location owner Lauren Grisham said. "I really think that our family atmosphere as well as our service truly sets us apart from others."

Jefferson’s places a strong emphasis on building relationships with its regulars — many of whom have become part of the restaurant’s extended family.

Community support is also at the heart of Jefferson’s mission. The Hoover location actively gives back by sponsoring local sports programs and supporting area athletes and teachers.

In addition, Jefferson’s is a proud sponsor of the Birmingham Bulls hockey team, further strengthening its ties to the local community and its fans through food and service. Grisham also encourages customers to bring in local sports memorabilia to be displayed.

“We have grown to love all of our regulars. Even when they tend to order the same things off the menu, we’re truly grateful and love the family they’ve built here. However, we do have an extensive menu to offer, as well as knowledgeable, friendly service, catering, private parties and watch party options for almost any sport you can think of,” Grisham said.