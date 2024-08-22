Sips & Bites Spotlight: Hyderabad House Alabama reveals 6-foot mandi plate

× Expand Hyderabad House Alabama: 6-Foot Mandi Plate

Hyderabad House Alabama, a new Indian restaurant in The Centre at Riverchase, unveiled an extraordinary dish this week: a 6-foot-long mandi.

Mandi is a dish that originated in Yemen and consists mainly of meat and rice, with a blend of spices, and cooked in a pit.

Mohan Kalagotla, the owner of Hyderabad House Alabama, said he wanted to challenge his team by bringing the traditional dish to Hoover and to do it in a big way. The 6-foot-long spectacle drew curious eyes on Wednesday night as two members of the kitchen staff carefully carried the colossal dish through the door to its first recipients.

His restaurant's mandi is designed to serve at least 10 people and will be available only by reservation on Wednesday nights due to its elaborate preparation, he said. After the meat (in this case baby goat) marinates overnight, the staff assembles the flavorful mandi, packed with an array of spices, vegetables and rice.

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hyderabad House Alabama 6-foot Mandi Plate Hyderabad House in Hoover welcomes first recipients of the 6-foot Mandi plate on August 21, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

What distinguishes Hyderabad House Alabama’s mandi from others? Based on his research, the 6-foot-long plate is one of the biggest mandi offerings in Alabama. While the mandi’s sheer size is remarkable, Kalagotla's ability to successfully execute its preparation highlights Hyderabad House’s burgeoning presence in the culinary scene. The restaurant opened just three months ago and has already seen reservations for the Mandi fill up quickly.

Hyderabad House, decorated with floral arrangements and vibrant colors, offers a range of large and colorful Indian delicacies, showcasing the flavors and spices of the Indian city of Hyderabad.

The restaurant is known for its biryanis, a fragrant rice dish cooked with meat or vegetables and a blend of spices. Hyderabad House serves a variety of biryanis, including chicken, mutton, fish and vegetarian options. They are often served with raita (a yogurt-based condiment) and salan (a tangy curry).

In addition to biryanis, Hyderabad House offers a range of appetizers, curries, tandoori dishes, dosas (a type of South Indian pancake), and desserts. Popular menu items include chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, masala dosa and gulab jamun (a sweet Indian dessert).

The restaurant provides a casual dining experience and caters to both dine-in and takeout customers. Some delivery is offered, depending on the location. The restaurant is at 1694 Montgomery Highway, Suite 118 and can be reached at 205-238-5491 or hhbhmalabama@gmail.com. Check it out online at hhbhm.com.

Would you like to have your Hoover restaurant spotlighted in the Hoover Sun? Go here to showcase your dishes, unique ambiance and culinary expertise.