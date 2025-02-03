Clean Cajun Cookin brings healthy, flavorful meals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Clean Cajun Cookin Chef Kimm Free is a Louisiana native whose passion for clean cooking stems from her family’s health struggles, started her personal chef business, Clean Cajun Cookin, in August. She specializes in creating Cajun-inspired meals that are both nutritious and easy on the stomach.

Chef Kimm Free’s Clean Cajun Cookin is attempting to redefine healthy, flavorful eating in metro Birmingham.

Free, a Louisiana native whose passion for clean cooking stems from her family’s health struggles, started her personal chef business in August. She specializes in creating Cajun-inspired meals that are both nutritious and easy on the stomach.

Free, who said food is her love language, crafts dishes such as gumbo, blackened salmon with asparagus and spicy chicken sandwiches to bring joy to her clients.

Rather than relying solely on social media, she has built her reputation by engaging directly with the community and offering personalized services. Customers rave about her ability to create dishes tailored to individual tastes that don’t compromise on health, making even the most sensitive stomachs happy, she said.

Free’s goal isn’t just to build a client list; it’s to make a lasting impact on the people she meets.

“My meal prep and catering services allow my clients to have more time to work on their businesses, spend time with their families, or simply rest,” she said.

“My services also help provide my clients with a clean conscience knowing that they are eating clean food.”

For more information, visit cleancajuncookin.com or call 504-295-3109.