Regions head of corporate banking to retire at end of 2024

× Expand Photos courtesy of Regions Ronnie Smith, left, head of the corporate banking group at Regions, will retire at the end of this year. He will be succeeded by Brian Willman, center, who currently serves as head of commercial banking. Nikki Stephenson, right, will be elevated to lead commercial banking as part of Willman’s team.

Ronnie Smith, head of the corporate banking group for Regions Bank, plans to retire at the end of the year following more than four decades of service to Regions and its predecessor banks.

Brian Willman, head of commercial banking for Regions, will succeed Smith in the corporate banking group, and Nikki Stephenson, head of credit products for Regions, will be elevated to serve as head of commercial banking.

Smith began his career in 1981 at Deposit Guaranty National Bank in Mississippi, one of the banks that would ultimately combine to become Regions. Smith held numerous leadership roles before he was named head of the corporate banking group in 2018.

Willman joined Regions in 2009 as community banking executive, serving Georgia and South Carolina. His later leadership roles included area president for south Alabama and the Florida panhandle, as well as chief operating officer for commercial banking. He became head of commercial banking in early 2020.

Stephenson joined Regions' capital markets division in 2008 from SunTrust Bank and has held a number of leadership roles throughout her tenure.