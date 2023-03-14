Reggie Torbor to speak at Hoover chamber luncheon this Thursday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220305_Hearts_in_Harmony31 Former Auburn and NFL football star Reggie Torbor serves as master of ceremonies at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at the Hoover Country Club on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Reggie Torbor, a former Auburn and NFL football standout who recently became president of a new construction company, is scheduled to speak Thursday at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Torbor, a native of Baton Rouge, was a four-year starter at defensive end for Auburn University, where he earned All-SEC honors. In 2004, the New York Giants selected him as a fourth-round draft pick, and in 2008 he helped the Giants win the Super Bowl. Torbor then played two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and spent his final season with the Buffalo Bills in 2010. He retired from the NFL in 2011.

He then focused his career on leading and motivating others. For the past five years, he worked as a motivational speaker and personal development manager for Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors, focusing on the emotional, spiritual and professional growth of his colleagues.

But in January of this year, Brasfield & Gorrie made him president of Pylon Building Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brasfield & Gorrie that is currently focusing its efforts in the Birmingham area.

Torbor and his wife, Michelle, also in the spring of 2021 opened and operated a smoothie and sandwich shop called Taproot Café in the Shoppes at Hwy 150 Crossings, but it closed in the summer of 2022.

Torbor, his wife and two sons, R.J. and Cameron, live in Hoover, and he is a graduate of Leadership Hoover.

This month’s chamber luncheon is being held at the Finley Center at 5500 Stadium Trace Parkway, with networking beginning at 11:15 a.m. The cost is $25 for chamber members and $30 for others. To make a reservation, go to hooverchamber.org and click on Events.