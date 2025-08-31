Reef Life Aquariums caters to fish hobbyists on 280

× Expand Photo courtesy of Reef Life Aquariums Open daily from noon to 6 p.m., Reef Life Aquariums has become a go-to stop for aquarium hobbyists across the Birmingham metro area. The store occupies suites 309 and 310 off U.S. 280, behind The Humidor Room and Bloom & Petal Florist.

Whether you’re an experienced aquarist or buying your child’s first goldfish, Reef Life Aquariums offers a wide range of freshwater and saltwater livestock, equipment and tank supplies from its storefront in the Greystone Park Shopping Center.

Open daily from noon to 6 p.m., Reef Life Aquariums has become a go-to stop for aquarium hobbyists across the Birmingham metro area. The store occupies suites 309 and 310 off U.S. 280, behind The Humidor Room and Bloom & Petal Florist.

While larger national chains often dominate the pet store market, Reef Life Aquariums has carved out a niche by focusing exclusively on aquatics. Customers will find weekly shipments of freshwater and saltwater fish, live aquatic plants and corals. Inventory updates are posted regularly online, including a “just out of holding” category that alerts customers when new arrivals are ready for purchase.

The store also carries a range of aquarium sizes and accessories including lighting systems, water testing supplies and filtration equipment. A recent tank clearance promotion featured steep discounts on brands such as Aqueon, with options ranging from 15-65 gallon tanks and matching cabinetry.

Reef Life Aquariums also serves as a source of advice and supplies for water chemistry, tank cycling and equipment setup — common stumbling blocks for new aquarium owners.

Located in Shelby County, the business draws a steady stream of visitors from nearby neighborhoods like Greystone, Inverness and Highland Lakes. In addition to its retail services, Reef Life Aquariums offers gift cards and a subscription system for email updates on fish availability.

For more information or to browse current inventory, visit reeflifeaquariums.com, 205-874-9526.