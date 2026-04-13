Recharge Birmingham rebrands as Body RX Wellness Studio

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Officials with Body RX Wellness Studio hold a ribbon cutting with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at 3150 Bowling Drive in Hoover, Alabama, on March 7, 2026.

The Recharge Birmingham health and wellness studio that in February opened at 3150 Bowling Drive has rebranded as the BodyRX Wellness Studio.

The studio combines non-invasive therapies with data-driven wellness tools to help people rest, recover and rejuvenate. The studio in particular helps with skin issues, body shaping, weight management and muscle recovery from inflammation and soreness.

Services include facials, light therapy, sauna wraps, skin tightening, hair growth, massages, soak baths, hydrogen inhalation, pain blocking, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, cold plunges, lymphatic drainage, vibroacoustic therapy, interferential therapy and contrast therapy.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to bodyrxwellness.com or call 205-577-7303.