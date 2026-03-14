Recent real estate sales in Hoover: March 2026

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1157 Greystone Crest
· ADDRESS: 1157 Greystone Crest
· BED/BATH: 4/4
· SQUARE FOOTAGE: 6,709 sq. ft.
· NEIGHBORHOOD: The Crest at Greystone
· LIST PRICE: $1,750,000
· SALE PRICE: $1,750,000
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4637 Oakdell Road
· ADDRESS: 4637 Oakdell Road
· BED/BATH: 3/2
· SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,301 sq. ft.
· NEIGHBORHOOD: Primrose at Everlee
· LIST PRICE: $710,841
· SALE PRICE: $714,061
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3609 Carisbrooke Way
· ADDRESS: 3609 Carisbrooke Parkway
· BED/BATH: 4/4.5
· SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,087 sq. ft.
· NEIGHBORHOOD: Carisbrooke
· LIST PRICE: $699,900
· SALE PRICE: $695,000
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4039 Adrain St.
· ADDRESS: 4039 Adrian St.
· BED/BATH: 4/3.5
· SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,773 sq ft.
· NEIGHBORHOOD: Primrose at Everlee
· LIST PRICE: $689,515
· SALE PRICE: $689,515
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5016 Linwood Drive
· ADDRESS: 5016 Linwood Drive
· BED/BATH: 3/2.5
· SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,889 sq. ft.
· NEIGHBORHOOD: Linwood
· LIST PRICE: $415,000
· SALE PRICE: $415,000
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5548 Park Side Road
· ADDRESS: 5548 Park Side Road
· BED/BATH: 3/2
· SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,438 sq. ft.
· NEIGHBORHOOD: Lake Cyrus
· LIST PRICE: $285,000
· SALE PRICE: $285,000