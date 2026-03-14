Recent real estate sales in Hoover: March 2026

by

Businesses

·      ADDRESS: 1157 Greystone Crest

·      BED/BATH: 4/4

·      SQUARE FOOTAGE: 6,709 sq. ft.

·      NEIGHBORHOOD: The Crest at Greystone

·      LIST PRICE: $1,750,000

·      SALE PRICE: $1,750,000

·      ADDRESS: 4637 Oakdell Road

·      BED/BATH: 3/2

·      SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,301 sq. ft.

·      NEIGHBORHOOD: Primrose at Everlee

·      LIST PRICE: $710,841

·      SALE PRICE: $714,061

·      ADDRESS: 3609 Carisbrooke Parkway

·      BED/BATH: 4/4.5

·      SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,087 sq. ft.

·      NEIGHBORHOOD: Carisbrooke

·      LIST PRICE: $699,900

·      SALE PRICE: $695,000

·      ADDRESS: 4039 Adrian St.

·      BED/BATH: 4/3.5

·      SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,773 sq ft.

·      NEIGHBORHOOD: Primrose at Everlee

·      LIST PRICE: $689,515

·      SALE PRICE: $689,515

·      ADDRESS: 5016 Linwood Drive

·      BED/BATH: 3/2.5

·      SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,889 sq. ft.

·      NEIGHBORHOOD: Linwood

·      LIST PRICE: $415,000

·      SALE PRICE: $415,000

·      ADDRESS: 5548 Park Side Road

·      BED/BATH: 3/2

·      SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,438 sq. ft.

·      NEIGHBORHOOD: Lake Cyrus

·      LIST PRICE: $285,000

·      SALE PRICE: $285,000