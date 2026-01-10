Recent real estate sales in Hoover: January 2026

× Expand MLS 3741 Spearman Drive

Here are some recent real estate sales in Hoover:

ADDRESS: 3741 Spearman Drive

BED/BATH: 3/2.5

3/2.5 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,275 sq. ft.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Sky Ranch

LIST PRICE: $412,000

$412,000 SALE PRICE: $412,000

× Expand MLS 508 Oak Glen Trace

ADDRESS: 508 Oak Glen Trace

BED/BATH: 3/2.5

3/2.5 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,002 sq. ft.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Indian Valley

LIST PRICE: $365,000

$365,000 SALE PRICE: $365,000

× Expand MLS 1712 Meerstone Lane

ADDRESS: 1712 Meerstone Lane

BED/BATH: 3/3

3/3 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,432 sq. ft.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Everlee

LIST PRICE: $350,484

$350,484 SALE PRICE: $351,484

× Expand MLS 420 Eaton Road

ADDRESS: 420 Eaton Road

BED/BATH: 3/2

3/2 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,061 sq. ft.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Greystone Village

LIST PRICE: $367,500

$367,500 SALE PRICE: $340,000

× Expand MLS 4779 Sandpiper Lane

ADDRESS: 4779 Sandpiper Lane

BED/BATH: 5/3.5

5/3.5 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,815 sq. ft.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Audubon Forest

LIST PRICE: $330,000

$330,000 SALE PRICE: $330,000

× Expand MLS 3768 Haven View Circle

ADDRESS: 3768 Haven View Circle