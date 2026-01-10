Recent real estate sales in Hoover: January 2026

Here are some recent real estate sales in Hoover:

ADDRESS: 3741 Spearman Drive

  • BED/BATH: 3/2.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,275 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Sky Ranch
  • LIST PRICE: $412,000
  • SALE PRICE: $412,000

ADDRESS: 508 Oak Glen Trace

  • BED/BATH: 3/2.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,002 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Indian Valley
  • LIST PRICE: $365,000
  • SALE PRICE: $365,000

ADDRESS: 1712 Meerstone Lane

  • BED/BATH: 3/3
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,432 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Everlee
  • LIST PRICE: $350,484
  • SALE PRICE: $351,484

ADDRESS: 420 Eaton Road

  • BED/BATH: 3/2
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,061 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Greystone Village
  • LIST PRICE: $367,500
  • SALE PRICE: $340,000

ADDRESS: 4779 Sandpiper Lane

  • BED/BATH: 5/3.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,815 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Audubon Forest
  • LIST PRICE: $330,000
  • SALE PRICE: $330,000

ADDRESS: 3768 Haven View Circle

  • BED/BATH: 3/2.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,846 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Vestavia Knolls
  • LIST PRICE: $240,000
  • SALE PRICE: $225,500