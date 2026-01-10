Recent real estate sales in Hoover: January 2026

×
Here are some recent real estate sales in Hoover:
ADDRESS: 3741 Spearman Drive
- BED/BATH: 3/2.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,275 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Sky Ranch
- LIST PRICE: $412,000
- SALE PRICE: $412,000
ADDRESS: 508 Oak Glen Trace
- BED/BATH: 3/2.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,002 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Indian Valley
- LIST PRICE: $365,000
- SALE PRICE: $365,000
ADDRESS: 1712 Meerstone Lane
- BED/BATH: 3/3
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,432 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Everlee
- LIST PRICE: $350,484
- SALE PRICE: $351,484
ADDRESS: 420 Eaton Road
- BED/BATH: 3/2
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,061 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Greystone Village
- LIST PRICE: $367,500
- SALE PRICE: $340,000
ADDRESS: 4779 Sandpiper Lane
- BED/BATH: 5/3.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,815 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Audubon Forest
- LIST PRICE: $330,000
- SALE PRICE: $330,000
ADDRESS: 3768 Haven View Circle
- BED/BATH: 3/2.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,846 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Vestavia Knolls
- LIST PRICE: $240,000
- SALE PRICE: $225,500