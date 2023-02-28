Real estate spotlight: Home sales slide in 2022 but demand still strong

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homes under construction on Livvy Lane in the final phase of Landing Estates at Blackridge in Hoover on Jan. 23.

The residential real estate market in Hoover slowed down in 2022 as interest rates climbed, but it’s still a very healthy market, and the prospects look good for the rest of 2023, Realtors and home builders say.

Total home closings in Hoover declined 18%, from 2,243 in 2021 to 1,844 in 2022, according to data from the Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service.

That includes a 19% drop in sales of existing homes (from 1,858 in 2021 to 1,512 in 2022) and a 14% decline in new home sales (from 385 in 2021 to 332 in 2022), MLS data shows.

The biggest reason for the decline is the rise in interest rates, Realtors and builders say.

The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage had fallen below 3% after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, dropping as low as 2.65% in January 2021. That was the lowest rate in history and encouraged many people to move or build because they could borrow money at a cheaper price and afford a bigger house.

But the Federal Reserve throughout 2022 steadily raised short-term interest rates in an effort to control inflation. The result was that the average 30-year mortgage rate edged up from 2.75% in December 2021 to 4% in March, 5.25% in May and 7% in October, according to Freddie Mac.

The higher rates pushed some potential homebuyers out of the market, slowing down sales for both new and existing homes.

Inflation and higher prices for building materials also likely slowed the market down, said Jonathan Belcher, president of Signature Homes, which had nearly three-quarters of the closings for new homes in Hoover in 2022.

The cost of lumber in 2020 and 2021 was 37% above historical averages, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Other building materials such as concrete, gypsum and steel also saw rapid price increases during that time.

The price per square foot for new home construction in Hoover rose by one-third, from $159 per square foot in 2018 to $211 per square foot in 2022, MLS data shows.

The cost for existing homes also has escalated. The average price for an existing home in Hoover rose from $317,037 in 2018 to $453,696 in 2022, MLS data shows. That was a steep price increase on a square-footage basis as well, rising from $118 per square foot to $169 per square foot over four years.

STRONG DEMAND

While the number of sales was down for 2022, it’s not because of a lack of demand, according to Thad Lowery, the broker for the ARC Realty office in Hoover.

“Signature Homes — they can’t build houses fast enough,” Lowery said. “We still have a backlog of buyers.”

There’s a particular need for housing for first-time homebuyers, such as townhomes and smaller single-family houses, he said. Signature Homes is trying to meet that demand with plans for 120 townhomes just off U.S. 280 near Meadow Brook and entry-level housing options in the new Everlee community between Lake Cyrus and Ross Bridge, he said.

“They’re going to sell every one of them before they break ground,” Lowery said.

One of the key factors in the Hoover housing market is the low inventory, both Belcher and Lowery said. As of January of this year, there was only about a one-month supply of new homes on the market for sale in Hoover and less than a month’s supply of existing homes, MLS data shows.

“That is so healthy in terms of the strength of the housing market,” Belcher said. “There’s still a large demand.”

The biggest reason more homes have not been built in Hoover in the last two years is supply chain issues, Belcher said. At one point, there was a 20-week wait to get windows, he said. Now, that’s down to about eight or nine weeks, he said.

The average new home inventory for the Birmingham area is four months, and the goal is to have a five-month or six-month inventory, Belcher said.

Fewer than 10% of the homes Signature Homes has been building in recent years have been speculative homes (built before a buyer decides to purchase them), he said. Generally, that’s more like 25%, he said.

The demand for existing homes also is strong. At the beginning of this year, there was less than a month’s supply of existing homes for sale on the market, MLS data shows. The low inventory is a big reason that prices escalated like they did.

Some of the price increases in recent years were crazy, said Gwen Vinzant, a realtor with RealtySouth who has been in the business about 35 years. Some home prices went up $100,000 in one year, she said.

But as interest rates have risen, scaring off some potential buyers, some sellers have started reducing prices, Vinzant said. “We’re kind of getting back to a normal rate of buying,” she said.

Lowery agreed that the market has started to settle down. There still are a lot of competing bids for houses, but they are no longer seeing the “insanity” of people paying $20,000 to $30,000 over list price and buying a house without an inspection to win a bidding war, he said.

Buyers have a little more power than they did a year ago, but prices as a whole still are increasing, which is good for sellers, he said.

He described it as a “closer to normal market,” but “we could still use more inventory to make it more normal.”

One of the big things driving demand right now is the coming of age of the millennial generation, particularly people in their early 30s, Lowery said. “It’s a huge group, and they want to buy houses.”

They’re now out of school, working, making money, starting families and want to find houses, he said.

Hoover is a big draw to many of these people because of its school system, restaurants, shopping and other amenities, he said. Plus, its proximity to Birmingham is a positive, he said. “You can live in Hoover and not have to drive so far.”

The Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills and Homewood housing markets are always strong, but “I think Hoover’s just as strong in its own way,” Lowery said.

Vinzant works out of RealtySouth’s Inverness office but helps clients buy and sell homes throughout the metro area and said Hoover tends to get a lot of people who are relocating from outside the Birmingham area because of all its amenities.

Belcher said his company has benefited from sales of age-restricted homes, noting that 300 of the homes that Signature has sold in the past 36 months were restricted to people ages 55 and older. Those homes sold very quickly, and more of that type housing is planned for Everlee.

NEW HOME STATS

Of the 332 new home closings in Hoover in 2022, Signature Homes built 240 of those (72%), according to MLS data shared by Signature. Embridge Homes had 57 homes close in Hoover, and RealtySouth had 12 new homes close in Hoover, the data shows.

The community in Hoover with the most home closings in 2022 was Lake Wilborn (138), while there were 66 each in Blackridge and Knox Square, 24 in Lake Cyrus, 20 in The Preserve, 12 in Spencer Preserve, five in McGill Crossings and one in Greystone Farms, MLS data shows.

The average price of a new home in Hoover in 2022 was $630,016. The most expensive homes on average were in Blackridge ($918,000), Greystone Farms ($725,000), McGill Crossings ($695,415), Spencer Preserve ($642,086), The Preserve ($625,403), Lake Cyrus ($559,333), Lake Wilborn ($544,387) and Knox Square ($539,448).

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Marty Gilbert, Hoover’s building official, said it’s still hard to tell how 2023 will turn out for homebuilding in Hoover. A lot of that will depend on interest rates, he said. The last half of 2022 was slower in terms of applications for building permits, but he expects the Hoover market will be better than the state average in 2023, he said.

Prices for building materials have started to come back down, so that should help spur building activity, Gilbert said.

Belcher said he expects the number of new home sales in Hoover to be relatively flat for his company in 2023 and probably fewer for the city as a whole.

As of Jan. 10, Signature Homes already had 135 home sales pending in Hoover, mostly in Blackridge and Knox Square. That’s more than half the total number of the company’s closings in 2022.

Belcher noted that interest rates on 30-year loans already had dropped to 6.2% by mid-January, and he expects them to drop even further. Vinzant said she believes interest rates will drop below 5% by the end of the year.

Most of the future new homes sales in Hoover are expected to be in Lake Wilborn, Blackridge, Knox Square, Everlee, Lake Cyrus and The Preserve.

Embridge Homes recently launched the last phase of Lake Wilborn, which has 86 home sites in it, and continues to build in The Cove at Lake Cyrus.

Blackridge was approved to have 854 homes and, as of Dec. 31, had 228 occupied homes and 626 left to complete or build, Belcher said. Harris Doyle Homes has 227 of those homesites in the recently opened southern section of Blackridge, and Signature Homes has 300 of the lots.

Belcher said he expects Signature Homes to build slightly more than 100 homes in Blackridge in 2023, while Harris Doyle likely will build 30 or 40.

Signature Homes as of the beginning of the year had 52 homes left to build of the 118 homesites in Knox Square (across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium) and should finish all of them in 2023, Belcher said. Signature also in the second quarter of this year should start construction of the 163 multifamily units next to Knox Square and complete those by the end of 2024, he said.

Signature will build the shell of the commercial part of Knox Square and then sell it to Terra Equities and let Terra Equities do the finishing work for tenants, Belcher said.

As for Everlee, Signature expects to deliver 50 to 60 homes there in 2023, including both townhomes and detached single-family homes, he said. The company is starting with homes priced in the high $200,000s to mid-$400,000s in the Everlee Village Center and this spring will begin single-family detached homes priced from the $400,000s to $600,000s, he said.

Signature also this spring plans to break ground on a 27,000-square-foot amenity building in Everlee that will include a pool, pickleball courts, coffee shop, brewpub, fitness center, golf simulators and party rooms, Belcher said. “It’s going to be unreal.”

Signature Homes should still be building in Blackridge about four more years and Everlee 10 to 12 years, Belcher said.

In the eastern part of Hoover along U.S. 280, Signature in early summer plans to start construction on the 120 townhomes in Windsor Court. They will likely be priced in the $300,000s, and he expects to complete 30 to 40 of those in 2023, he said.

Belcher said he expects average home prices for new homes to rise 12% in 2023, based on contracts that are pending. Part of that is because the homes already in the works are 8% larger in size, he said.

Lowery also predicts a “really, really good year.” The number of home sales may decline some, but home values should remain strong, he said. “I still think we’re going to see a slow, steady climb.”