Qdoba brings fresh flavors and community focus to Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chandler Fullman. Qdoba Mexican Eats’ new location at 1539 Montgomery Highway in Hoover.

More than a year before the first customer walked through the door, the work had already begun.

Planning sessions, construction timelines, hiring rounds and staff training all quietly unfolded behind the scenes before Qdoba Mexican Eats officially opened its newest Alabama location at 1539 Montgomery Highway in Hoover. For General Manager Hari Vajaha, that long runway made the opening feel less like a ribbon-cutting ceremony and more like a culmination.

“Opening in Hoover is an exciting milestone because it means we can now officially serve the community we’ve been preparing for over the past year,” Vajaha said. “We’re thrilled to be here and look forward to building lasting relationships with our customers and neighbors.”

The location, situated along one of Hoover’s busiest commercial corridors, joins a U.S. 31 dining scene that continues to grow alongside the city itself. Qdoba, known for its build-your-own burritos, bowls, tacos and quesadillas, offers a customizable menu that puts guests in control of their meals. Vajaha believes that flexibility is what separates the chain from other fast-casual options in the area.

“Guests can fully customize their meals and choose from a wide variety of flavors and ingredients to make it their own,” he said. “Our goal is to offer something that feels fresh, convenient and different each time guests visit.”

The Hoover location brought several new team members on board across leadership, front-of-house and back-of-house roles, with the majority of those positions filled by residents from Hoover and surrounding communities in the greater Birmingham area. Vajaha said that local hiring was a deliberate priority, not simply a convenience.

Beyond employment, the restaurant is setting its sights on deeper community ties through Qdoba’s Force for Good fundraising program, which allows schools, nonprofits and local organizations to host fundraiser nights and receive a portion of qualifying sales. Vajaha said the Hoover location plans to make that program fully available to area groups.

“Community involvement is very important to us,” he said. “Organizations interested in participating can contact our restaurant team or reach out through our local social media channels, and we’ll help coordinate the event and next steps.”

The restaurant is also positioning itself as a catering partner for Hoover-area events, targeting schools, churches, youth sports leagues, businesses and nonprofits. Vajaha’s long-term vision for the location extends well beyond meal counts and foot traffic.

“Success ultimately means building a sustainable business that not only performs well operationally but also serves as a valued and engaged community partner,” he said.

For a city that continues to attract new residents and businesses alike, the arrival of another dining option along U.S. 31 reflects the ongoing development that has defined Hoover for years. For Vajaha and his team, the goal now is simple: earn a regular spot at the table.