× Expand Photo courtesy of Pure Style Salon & Spa New stylists are Pure Style Salon & Spa are Erica Spencer, left, and Brittany Aylieff.

Pure Style Salon & Spa at 2341 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 121, has added Brittany Aylieff and Erica Spencer as new stylists.

Both are recent graduates of the Paul Mitchell cosmetology school.

To make appointments, call Pure Style Salon & Spa at 205-820-9229. For more information about the salon, go to purestylespa.com.