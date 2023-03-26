Proposed Inverness commercial development stirs opposition

× Expand Site plan by Williams Blackstock Architects This 189,000-square-foot proposed commercial development is proposed for a 20-acre site at the corner of Valleydale Road and Inverness Center Drive in Hoover, Alabama.

A real estate developer’s proposal to put a big-box commercial development on 20 acres off Valleydale Road in the Inverness area has drawn much opposition from nearby residents.

The property, now wooded, is just south of Inverness Plaza and across Valleydale from the Inverness Corners and Inverness Highlands shopping centers, near the Beaumont, Danberry and Inverness Highlands residential communities.

The property is owned by Zontanos Properties, and the development company seeking approval from the city of Hoover is Alumni Properties & Investments, based in Clanton.

The plan is to build a 103,000-square-foot big-box commercial store with a liquor store, tire center and 16 gas pumping stations, plus at least eight other retail buildings, according to drawings submitted to the city of Hoover. The preliminary plan proposes a total of 189,000 square feet.

The developer did not specify the name of the big-box business or other potential tenants in paperwork submitted to the city.

The property already is zoned as a “planned commercial” district, but putting either a liquor store or gasoline station requires approval from the Hoover City Council.

Additionally, the developer on Monday night, March 27, is seeking a variance from the Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment that would allow him to put a liquor store less than 1,000 feet from the nearest residential property.

According to revised drawings submitted to the city in mid-March, the proposed liquor store would be 732 feet from the nearest house in Beaumont, 792 feet from the nearest house in Inverness Highlands and 967 feet from the nearest house in Danberry. Monday’s Board of Zoning Adjustment meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Hoover City Hall.

Later, the request for permission to put a liquor store and gasoline station on the property is slated to be heard by the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commision on April 10.

The city has received at least two dozen emails from residents who oppose the development and at least a couple of emails supporting it.

“This is a terrible, terrible location with an elementary school pretty much across the street,” Inverness resident Brandy Rhodes wrote in an email to the city. “It will provide 18 wheelers delivering all day, close to Inverness Elementary and on 280. Those of us living in Inverness will see more cars and higher speeds on Inverness parkways. The speeds are ridiculous on Inverness Parkway already. I ask (no beg) you to please consider moving this away from our school and neighborhoods. This type and size of development does not belong on Valleydale.”

× Expand Map courtesy of Skipper Consulting The area shaded blue in the center is a 20-acre site at the corner of Valleydale Road and Inverness Center Drive that is proposed to have a 103,000-square-foot store, plus another 86,000 square feet of shops and a gasoline station.

Marian and Bill Dinan, residents of the area for more than 50 years, said in an email that a large percentage of residents in the area are concerned.

“First, it will ruin the serenity of the residential homes and surrounding homes,” the Dinans wrote. “Secondly, there is plenty of business land these stores could build on 280 and other areas that would not be so adversely affected. Why choose an area that will be so greatly disturbed by such businesses? … Surely there should be respect for all those residents who have put their life savings into their homes there in such a serene setting only to have it all ruined by a big, oversized business development.”

Cyndy Kiel, who lives in a community across U.S. 280, said in an email she favors the development.

“There are already two large shopping centers and two strip centers present,” Kiel wrote. “The traffic patterns are already there with several large apartment complexes. As for the schools, the children are not permitted to access the school from Valleydale by walking. They must be dropped off! … I do not feel there will be that much of a change to the area. The traffic is already here!”

A traffic study conducted by Skipper Consulting for the developer anticipates the new development will add 999 vehicle trips in the midday peak hour and 892 vehicle trips in the afternoon peak hour.

The study recommends a new traffic signal at the Inverness Corners entrance near Milo’s, new turn lanes to get into the development, extension of existing turn lanes and a modification to allow two lanes to turn right off eastbound U.S. 280 onto Valleydale Road.