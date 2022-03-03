Pet Paradise seeks OK for dog boarding facility in Trace Crossings

× Expand Sketch by Kasper Architects & Associates American Pet Resorts is seeking approval to build a 15,000-square-foot dog boarding and grooming facility in the Trace Crossings community.

American Pet Resorts is seeking approval from the city of Hoover to put a Pet Paradise pet grooming and boarding facility at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway.

The company is asking permission to be able to board up to 175 dogs in a facility with 15,000 square feet of administrative and kennel space on a 2-acre parcel on the corner between Brock’s Gap Parkway and Discovery United Methodist Church.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider the request on Monday, March 7.

The facility would include outdoor runs and play areas with splash pads, but no more than 75 dogs would be allowed outside at a time, and no dogs would be allowed outside at all between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to proposed restrictions.

Pet Paradise also offers on-site veterinary care and typically has a caretaker on site 24 hours a day.

The Hoover City Council approved a similar-size Pet Paradise facility at Tattersall Park near Greystone in June of last year, so this would be the second Pet Paradise in Hoover.

The City Council also approved a PetSuites Resort on John Hawkins Parkway in 2018 but in that case did not allow any outdoor runs or play areas because the facility backs right up to homes.

Some residents of Trace Crossings have expressed concerns about noise as well and questioned whether they should seek to eliminate outdoor runs and play areas at this site as well. But other residents say they think dogs need a place to go outside at boarding facilities.

Charlie Beavers, an attorney who represented both PetSuites and Pet Paradise, said during the Tattersall Park discussions that Pet Paradise facilities typically employ about 25 people and have 13-15 employees on site during hours the facility is open to the public.

On typical days, Pet Paradise facilities have 20-40 dogs in day camp, 8-15 dogs being boarded during weekdays and 15-40 dogs being boarded on weekends, Beavers said then. Peak times with more dogs are during the holidays, he said.

Pet Paradise facilities do not accept pregnant, aggressive or unvaccinated dogs, Beavers said.

The company has taken numerous measures to reduce noise coming from its facilities across the country, Beavers said. The facility itself is heavily soundproofed with 1 foot of foam insulation in the roofing on top of insulated block, he said.

Pet Paradise takes dogs outside to play for 30 minutes three times a day, and employees keep the dogs engaged while they are outside, which helps reduce barking, Beavers said.

Dogs also are allowed outside on individual patios outside their suites twice a day for “potty breaks” and while their suites are being cleaned, but the limit of 75 dogs outside applies to all dogs, Beavers said.

James Inman, the real estate acquisition manager for Pet Paradise (based in Jacksonville, Florida), last year told the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission that Pet Paradise has designed a sophisticated underground drainage system that will keep 99.9% of pet waste from entering into the stormwater system.

Restrictions being considered for this site also would require that the dumpster have a roof over it to keep rainwater out and that the dumpster be serviced an “adequate number of times per day to prevent odor.”

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission has a work session scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, followed by an action meeting with time for public comment at 5:30 p.m.

On zoning issues such as this, if the zoning board recommends approval, the matter then goes to the Hoover City Council for a final decision.