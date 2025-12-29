Patton Chapel One Stop changes gasoline brands

× Expand Jon Anderson Patton Chapel One Stop in Hoover The Patton Chapel One Stop gasoline station and convenience store at 1976 Patton Chapel Road in Hoover.

The Patton Chapel One Stop gasoline station and convenience store at 1976 Patton Chapel Road has changed gasoline brands from Citgo to Texaco.

The store is still owned by Jalaram LLC and has the same employees, Manager Andy Patel said.

The brand change was initiated by the store’s gasoline supplier, which has been lessening its relationship with Citgo, Patel said.

The store can be reached at 205-824-0576.