Party Art Studio opens in Shades Mountain Plaza

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Party Art Studio in an 800-square-foot space at 736C Shades Mountain Plaza in Hoover, Alabama.

Abbey Crocker has reopened her Party Art Studio in an 800-square-foot space at 736C Shades Mountain Plaza in Bluff Park in the former location of the Bluff Park Vintage store.

Crocker does arts and crafts instruction in private and group classes, birthday parties, corporate parties and retreats, as well as face painting and summer camps. She also does custom art and décor for customers. She specializes in door hangers, but also does ceramics, canvas painting and other mixed media art.

She started her business about 17 years ago in her home and has had a storefront since 2015, including two locations in Helena and two locations in Pelham. She closed her studio at 3183 Lee St. in Pelham in July and began operating solely out of a truck until opening the new studio in Shades Mountain Plaza next to Art Zone in January. Instruction is by appointment only, except for open paint times from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

For more information, go to partyartstudio.net or call 205-253-2984.