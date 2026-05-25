Painted Tree Boutiques closes Hoover-area location

× Expand Staff photo. Vendors clear out inventory from Painted Tree Boutiques.

Painted Tree Boutiques, located at 4606 U.S. 280 in the River Ridge Shopping Plaza, closed unexpectedly on April 14 after operating for less than a year.

The store operated as a large vendor marketplace where individual entrepreneurs rented booth space to sell merchandise ranging from home décor and clothing to gifts and specialty items.

More than 200 local vendors were affected by the closure and were required to remove their inventory following the shutdown.

The Birmingham-area location was part of a broader nationwide closure involving all Painted Tree stores across more than 40 locations.

Company officials cited rising operating costs, changing market conditions and evolving shopping habits as reasons for the closure and indicated plans to pursue bankruptcy proceedings.