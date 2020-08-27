OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports expands to Hoover

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. OrthoAlabama Spine and Sports opened a 17,250-square-foot clinic on Mars Hill Road in Hoover.

A growing orthopedic practice in Trussville has expanded to Hoover with a new office just off John Hawkins Parkway near Trace Crossings.

OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports opened a 17,250-square-foot clinic at 118 Mars Hill Road in mid-July. It sits between Andy’s Creekside Nursery and Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

The new facility offers surgical and nonsurgical treatment for acute and chronic orthopedic injuries and conditions. A team of 13 doctors and other providers offer individualized treatment for the back, neck, spine, elbow, foot, ankle, hand, wrist, hip, knee and shoulder.

Their expertise includes interventional pain management, joint replacement and revision, orthopedic trauma, physical medicine and rehabilitation, rheumatology and sports medicine.

Other services include specialized occupational therapy, orthobiologics and physical therapy.

The facility offers advanced on-site diagnostics, including CT scans, digital X-rays, electromyography, nerve conduction studies and magnetic resonance imaging, as well as durable medical equipment and a pharmacy service.

Johnson Kreis Construction was the general contractor for the new building, and Turner Batson was the architectural firm.

“It’s such a beautiful facility ... Everybody loves it,” said Jerald Forrester, who serves as CEO for OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports. “We’re excited about it.”

OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports started in 1987 under the direction of founder Dr. Perry Savage at Medical Center East, now known as St. Vincent’s East hospital. In 2015, the practice moved to a 43,000-square-foot facility in Trussville, Forrester said.

Around the same time, the doctors saw a need to expand to Hoover because many of their patients live in Hoover and Hoover is a growing community in terms of both homes and businesses, Forrester said.

The property where the new OrthoAlabama clinic now sits was formerly the site of a long-time medical office for Dr. James Marshall, who is the father of one of the partners in OrthoAlabama, Dr. Tyler Marshall, Forrester said. It was nice to keep a family tie with that property, he said.

Doctors from the Trussville office will work at the new Hoover office on a rotating basis. Each of them has their own specialties, Forrester said. The new clinic has the space to support up to four doctors and staff at a time, though usually there will be about two doctors there at any given time for now, he said.

Owners of OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports include Dr. Perry Savage, Dr. Lauren Savage, Dr. Gregory Gullung, Dr. Mark Rogers; Dr.Joseph Ingram, Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, Dr. Bradly Goodman, Dr. Mary Gilmer and Dr. Tyler Marshall.

Other doctors in the practice are Dr. James Bailey, Dr. Patrick Peavy, Dr. Steven Roberts and Dr. Gene Watterson. Two more doctors — Dr. Scott Orr and Dr. Scott Morris — are scheduled to join in October. There also are three nurse practitioners and two physician assistants.

The Hoover location is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be requested by visiting orthoalabama.com or calling 205-228-7600. More information also is available at OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports on Facebook.