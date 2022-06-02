Hoover Open Houses 6-5-22

Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
2233 Chapel Road
Hoover – Bluff Park
MLS # 1320112
3 Bedrooms / 1 Bath / 1,365 square feet
$299,700
Kelly Reaves, 205-436-8301, SeBro Realty
Sunday, 6/5/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
1620 Kestwick Drive
Hoover
MLS # 1320365
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,526 square feet
$418,000
Steve Parker, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/5/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Ruan da Costa
543 Founders Park Circle
Hoover – The Preserve
MLS # 1319654
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,210 square feet
$824,500
Anna Fowler, 205-325-1311, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/5/22, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
3474 Loch Ridge Trail
Hoover – Loch Ridge
MLS # 1321215
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,158 square feet
$365,000
Christina James, 205-965-6483, Re/Max Southern Homes
Sunday, 6/5/22, 2-4 p.m.