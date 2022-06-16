Open Houses 6-18-22 and 6-19-22

Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
1974 Cahaba Cove
1974 Cahaba Cove
Hoover – Chace Lake
MLS # 1322314
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,384 square feet
$484,900
Gwen Vinzant, 205-991-6565
Saturday, 6/18/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multip
5809 Waterstone Point
5809 Waterstone Point
Hoover – Lake Cyrus
MLS # 1319263
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,647 square feet
$465,000
Liliana Perez, 205-208-9967, Redfin Corp.
Sunday, 6/19/22, noon-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Brighteuos Med
417 ONeal Drive
417 O’Neal Drive
Hoover
MLS # 1322407
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,604 square feet
$400,000
Stephanie Lucas, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/19/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Brendon Pinola
1813 Sandy Ridge Circle
1813 Sandy Ridge Circle
Hoover – Russet Woods
MLS # 1323254
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,756 square feet
$399,900
Bailey Ingle, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Saturday, 6/18/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Gusty Gulas Gr
1941 Crossvine Road
1941 Crossvine Road
Hoover – Riverchase
MLS # 1323263
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,768 square feet
$359,900
Freida Whitley, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Saturday, 6/18/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Angela Blake P
3805 Kinross Place
3805 Kinross Place
Hoover – Rocky Ridge
MLS # 1323480
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,578 square feet
$354,900
Cici Howell, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Saturday, 6/18/22, 1-3 p.m.