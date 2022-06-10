Open Houses 6-11-22 and 6-12-22

by

112 Langston Place

Hoover – Greystone

MLS # 1321213

6 Bedrooms / 4.5+ Baths / 6,940 square feet

$1,450,000

Connie Alexander, 205-874-6709, White House Real Estate

Sunday, 6/12/22, 1-3 p.m.

5766 Brayden Circle

Hoover – Abingdon in Trace Crossings

MLS # 1321013

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,258 square feet

$575,000

Christina James, 205-979-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes

Sunday, 6/12/22, 2-4 p.m.

720 Preserve Way

Hoover – The Preserve

MLS # 1322634

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,630 square feet

$499,900

Melissa Wise, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 6/12/22, 2-4 p.m.

3729 James Hill Terrace

Hoover – James Hill at Ross Bridge

MLS # 1322623

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,155 square feet

$450,000

The Josh Vernon Group, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/12/22, 1-3 p.m.

616 Brooks Lane

Hoover

MLS # 1321036

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,976 square feet

$426,900

Rachel Mooney, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 6/12/22, 2-4 p.m.

520 Russet Valley Circle

Hoover – Russet Woods

MLS # 1320644

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,214 square feet

$349,900

Terry Stiles Harrison, 205-870-3195, Canterbury Realty Group

Sunday, 6/12/22, 2-4 p.m.

301 Bedford Ave.

Hoover – Bluff Park

MLS # 1322790

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,700 square feet

$315,000

Scott Heath, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Saturday, 6/11/22, 2-4 p.m.

1008 Gables Drive

Hoover – Riverchase

MLS # 1322410

2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,355 square feet

$155,000

Amy Green, 205-983-5622, Classic Realty Groups

Saturday, 6/11/22, 2-4 p.m.