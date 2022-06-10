Open Houses 6-11-22 and 6-12-22

Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
112 Langston Place
Hoover – Greystone
MLS # 1321213
6 Bedrooms / 4.5+ Baths / 6,940 square feet
$1,450,000
Connie Alexander, 205-874-6709, White House Real Estate
Sunday, 6/12/22, 1-3 p.m.
5766 Brayden Circle
Hoover – Abingdon in Trace Crossings
MLS # 1321013
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,258 square feet
$575,000
Christina James, 205-979-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes
Sunday, 6/12/22, 2-4 p.m.
720 Preserve Way
Hoover – The Preserve
MLS # 1322634
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,630 square feet
$499,900
Melissa Wise, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/12/22, 2-4 p.m.
3729 James Hill Terrace
Hoover – James Hill at Ross Bridge
MLS # 1322623
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,155 square feet
$450,000
The Josh Vernon Group, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/12/22, 1-3 p.m.
616 Brooks Lane
Hoover
MLS # 1321036
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,976 square feet
$426,900
Rachel Mooney, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 6/12/22, 2-4 p.m.
520 Russet Valley Circle
Hoover – Russet Woods
MLS # 1320644
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,214 square feet
$349,900
Terry Stiles Harrison, 205-870-3195, Canterbury Realty Group
Sunday, 6/12/22, 2-4 p.m.
301 Bedford Ave.
Hoover – Bluff Park
MLS # 1322790
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,700 square feet
$315,000
Scott Heath, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Saturday, 6/11/22, 2-4 p.m.
1008 Gables Drive
Hoover – Riverchase
MLS # 1322410
2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,355 square feet
$155,000
Amy Green, 205-983-5622, Classic Realty Groups
Saturday, 6/11/22, 2-4 p.m.