Open Houses 3-19-22 and 3-20-22

by

1112 Empire Lane

Hoover 

MLS # 1313619

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,500 square feet

$315,000

Carrie Richardson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Saturday, 3/19/22 and Sunday, 3/20/22, 1-3 p.m. both days

725 South Sanders Road

Hoover – Bluff Park

MLS # 1313778

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,398 square feet

$359,000

Emily Ness, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Saturday, 3/19/22, 1-3 p.m.

3252 Mockingbird Lane

Hoover – Green Valley

MLS # 1310373

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,724 square feet

$415,000

Tanner Mason, 205-451-3044, Local Realty

Sunday, 3/20/22, 2-4 p.m.

3020 Adley Circle

Hoover – Blackridge

MLS # 1312277

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,084 square feet

$774,900

Ben Fikes, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/20/22, 2-4 p.m.