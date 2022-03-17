Open Houses 3-19-22 and 3-20-22

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama MLS
1112 Empire Lane
Hoover
MLS # 1313619
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,500 square feet
$315,000
Carrie Richardson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Saturday, 3/19/22 and Sunday, 3/20/22, 1-3 p.m. both days
725 South Sanders Road
Hoover – Bluff Park
MLS # 1313778
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,398 square feet
$359,000
Emily Ness, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Saturday, 3/19/22, 1-3 p.m.
3252 Mockingbird Lane
Hoover – Green Valley
MLS # 1310373
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,724 square feet
$415,000
Tanner Mason, 205-451-3044, Local Realty
Sunday, 3/20/22, 2-4 p.m.
3020 Adley Circle
Hoover – Blackridge
MLS # 1312277
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,084 square feet
$774,900
Ben Fikes, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 3/20/22, 2-4 p.m.