NOIR Luxury Cafe opens inside Hoover Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of NOIR Luxury Cafe

A new café has opened inside the Hoover Public Library, bringing specialty coffee, pastries and brunch offerings to one of the city's busiest civic spaces.

NOIR Luxury Cafe officially opened June 10 at 200 Municipal Drive. The business is a collaboration between Pauline's Fine Cakes and Desserts and LaFleur Coffee Boutique, combining the founders' experience in baked goods and specialty coffee.

The café offers specialty coffee drinks, handcrafted desserts, pastries, brunch selections and catering services. Menu options include vegetarian offerings and items designed for children.

Located inside the library, NOIR is intended to serve a variety of customers, from visitors meeting friends or working remotely to patrons spending time at the library.

The business was founded by two local entrepreneurs who met through the 4C Accelerator program. After connecting through the initiative, they combined their separate businesses to launch NOIR. The venture was supported by a $5,000 grant from the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International, which allowed the owners to open the café debt-free.

Both founders were recently recognized at the 2026 Network Navigator Small Business Awards for their entrepreneurial achievements.

In addition to food and beverage service, NOIR plans to offer a youth internship and workforce development program. Organizers said one Hoover High School student is already participating in the initiative.

The café is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Find NOIR on Instagram: @noirbham.