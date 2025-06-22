Hoover chamber to host Lunch and Learn on marketing, sales, operations

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is having a free Lunch and Learn event this Thursday to help businesses with marketing, sales and operations.

A company called ElectroDash will share about tools that are designed to empower sales and marketing teams of any size, and another company called Galactic will share insights about operations.

Networking will begin at 11 a.m. on the 14th floor of The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower next to the Riverchase Galleria, followed by lunch and the presentation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reservations are required. Business people can register here.