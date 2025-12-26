New Vecchia Gelato & Cafe brings la dolce vita to The Preserve

× Expand Photo from Vecchia Gelato & Cafe Facebook page. Vecchia Cafe gelato Vecchia Cafe offers a variety of gelato flavors.

Sometimes a great vacation will change your life.

For longtime Hoover restaurateurs Benard “Bernie” and Brianna Tamburello, a fall 2024 trip to Italy inspired a new cafe concept that took shape over the following year.

Vecchia Gelato & Cafe opened Nov. 10, just a few doors down from their original Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato. The cafe replaces Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila, which they closed in late summer to make way for a new passion project — their “love letter to their community.”

The couple wants to share a little more “la dolce vita” — Italian for “the sweet life” — with Hoover, where an Italian-style escape is available any day. It’s an idea rooted in culture, shaped by challenge and realized through resilience.

“We wanted to create a space where people take a breath, take a pause in the day to come in and have a cup of coffee or take a pause at the end of the day with family and connect,” said Brianna, who joined her husband in launching Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato in 2014 at The Preserve.

When Bernie was struck with cancer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as their restaurant livelihood was already strained, Brianna stepped in to lead — shocking both herself and her husband.

“Finding somebody who you trust as much as I trusted her was a lot,” Bernie admitted, and she impressed him. The experience deepened their respect and reshaped their dynamic as a couple.

Expand Kelli S. Hewett Vecchia Gelato & Cafe owners Bernie and Brianna Tamburello Benard “Bernie” and Brianna Tamburello, husband and wife restauranteurs.

“You recognize that you can be as rich as possible, but the only things you can’t buy are time and family and health,” Bernie said.

That revelation drives their newest venture — a business that celebrates life’s most meaningful moments.

During last year’s Italian road trip, the couple re-absorbed a way of living where patience is a virtue, family comes first and every meal, espresso and scoop of gelato is something to be savored.

“We fell in love with each other all over again after Italy,” Brianna said. “We had made it through COVID, we had made it through his cancer, and we were like, ‘You know what? Life’s too short.’”

So they came home and fast-tracked the cafe.

The Carrara marble countertop was sourced from Northern Italy, and the pastry case was custom-made in Milan. While their pizzeria reflects Bernie’s rustic energy, the cafe expresses Brianna’s sleek, modern style.

Vecchia Gelato & Cafe’s offerings include a full Italian espresso bar — one of the first in the Southeast serving Kimbo coffee from Naples — fresh Italian pastries and creamy gelato. Bernie recommends the espresso poured over gelato, called affogato. The savory Sicilian street food includes Bernie’s street fries, Italian chicken dippers, fried risotto balls, flatbreads, salads and more.

Together, the two Vecchias stand as a testament to surviving, thriving and finding beauty in both hardship and daily life. The Tamburellos’ message is simple: Life is not about perfection, but about savoring each moment, each bite, each connection.

Vecchia Gelato & Cafe, located at 616 Preserve Parkway, Suite 112, is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, visit vecchiagelatocafe.com or call 205-783-1130.