New Publix part of Tattersall Park development plans

Brad Rosenwald visits the Publix at Lee Branch shopping center multiple times per week. The store is close to his home, and his son, Adam, has worked there for the past 16 years.

But the Rosenwalds, like all Greystone residents, will soon have another option when it comes to grocery shopping.

In late November, Publix started construction on a 48,000-square-foot store at 6219 Tattersall Blvd. in Hoover. The new store will help anchor the Tattersall Park development at the corner of U.S. 280 and Alabama 119.

“I think a large percentage of our residents are going to really like it,” said Rosenwald, who is president of the Greystone Residential Association, “especially having shopping that close because Publix is such a good company.”

The Tattersall Park Publix should open in late 2019, according to Brenda Reid, one of the company’s media and community relations managers. Developers broke ground on the project during the last week of November 2018.

Reid said it usually takes about 10 months to build a new store.

“We’re still growing in the market, and this was a great opportunity for us to expand for our customers in the market,” she said.

The new Publix will be about a mile north of the Lee Branch location. When news broke that Publix was adding a store at Tattersall Park, rumors circulated that it would be a GreenWise Market. Publix GreenWise Markets carry more organic products than traditional stores.

But Reid dismissed that rumor. She also confirmed that no plans are in place to close the Lee Branch store.

“This location was approved by our real estate team,” Reid said of the Tattersall Park store, “which means it met our criteria of being in a growth area supported by a minimum number of group talks required.”

The new Publix store will be the fourth in Hoover and 74th in Alabama. It is one of three in-state locations set to open in 2019. Reid said the Tattersall Park store will employ close to 125 associates and include a pharmacy.

“Having one a little bit closer will be convenient,” Rosenwald said. “I think the only concern we have is the amount of traffic that’s going to go up quite a bit on Greystone Way.”

Renderings of the Tattersall Park development indicate that Publix shoppers will be able to exit store’s parking lots via U.S. 280, Alabama 119 or Greystone Way.

Hoover City Engineer Rod Long said Greystone residents may notice more vehicles on Greystone Way, but he does not foresee the new store causing much hassle.

“I don’t really expect there to be a whole lot of additional traffic,” he said.

Other businesses in the Tattersall development include Covenant Classical Schools & Daycare, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Dr. Burton Gooch Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, Walk On’s Bistreaux and Bar, APCO Employees Credit Union, Brookwood Medical Center, Blue Rain Express Car Wash and Next Levl Extreme Air Sports.